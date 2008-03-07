CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

ColorOsMA - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
15264
Rating:
(3)
Published:
Updated:
ColorOsMA.mq4 (3.1 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: duckfu

Indicator Color OsMA.
Louw Coetzer Louw Coetzer

Indicator Louw Coetzer.

Mom Cross Mom Cross

Indicator Mom Cross.

PriceVSwma PriceVSwma

Indicator Price VSwma.

MA details MA details

Show MA details (Type,Period,& current value) on the chart.