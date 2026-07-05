A pure-MQL5 script that measures how robust a strategy's edge is to execution costs. It reads a Date,Profit,Volume CSV of closing deals and models each deal's cost as a fixed part plus a per-lot part. It prints the breakeven cost per deal, the cushion (the multiple of an assumed realistic cost at which the net profit reaches zero), the net profit and profit factor re-priced at the assumed cost, the share of winners the cost turns into losers, and a composite A+ to F cost-robustness score with recommendations. If no file is present it generates a reproducible sample and analyzes it, so the output is visible on the first run. No external libraries, no Python, no AI.

The KCI Embedded Sniper is an algorithmic trading solution designed for high-precision reversal entries. Unlike conventional Expert Advisors that rely on external indicator dependencies (which often suffer from thread desynchronization and latency), this EA features a fully embedded Kinetic Compression Index (KCI) engine. By transplanting the entire mathematical framework of the KCI—calculating Velocity Quotients, Kinetic Displacement, Energy Dispersion, and Phase Velocity—directly into the EA’s core logic, we have eliminated "asynchronous lag." The result is a lightning-fast sniper engine that validates market exhaustion (Singularity) and momentum extremes (Williams %R) with micro-second precision, operating solely on completed bars to ensure zero-repaint performance.