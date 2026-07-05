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Indicators

BBandsPsar - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Daniel Opoku
Daniel Opoku

Daniel Opoku

4.6 (3)
16 products 17 articles 18 codes 3 topics 26 comments
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BBandsPsar.mq5 (4.91 KB) view
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BBandsPsar is a custom hybrid indicator that combines a volatility framework (Bollinger Bands) with a trend-following mechanism (Parabolic SAR) into a single technical tool.

By measuring the distance between the Parabolic SAR value and the candle's open or close, the indicator captures the alternating, trend-switching nature of the SAR. It then scales this gap using Bollinger Bands to plot the resulting values as a standardized histogram. This standardization provides a consistent, cross-asset threshold, making it easy to analyze different financial instruments under a unified scale.

For maximum flexibility, BBandsPsar fully inherits the input parameters of both underlying indicators, allowing traders to fine-tune its sensitivity and behavior.


Input1



Demo4


If you want dynamic input testing for Bollinger bands replace this code :

bandsHandle = iBands(_Symbol, _Period, 20, 0, 2, PRICE_CLOSE);

with 

bandsHandle = iBands(_Symbol, _Period, blpd, 0, bldev, PRICE_CLOSE);

To allow input variables to be passed dynamically into the iBands function

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