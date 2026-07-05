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BBandsPsar - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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For maximum flexibility, BBandsPsar fully inherits the input parameters of both underlying indicators, allowing traders to fine-tune its sensitivity and behavior.
If you want dynamic input testing for Bollinger bands replace this code :
bandsHandle = iBands(_Symbol, _Period, 20, 0, 2, PRICE_CLOSE);
with
bandsHandle = iBands(_Symbol, _Period, blpd, 0, bldev, PRICE_CLOSE);
To allow input variables to be passed dynamically into the iBands function
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