Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
i-ParamonWorkTime - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 16621
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: Kim Igor V. aka KimIV
The Paramon work time indicator.
The Paramon work time indicator.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7418
i-MorningRange
The morning range indicator.i-Monday_Sig
Entry and exit signals by the "Monday" system.
i-Sessions
The trade sessions indicator.DynamicRS_3CLines
The fourth indicator of the series of indicators without averaging.