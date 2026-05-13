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Momentum and news impact candles - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Providing a clearer view of market direction and price activity with candles that are painted by bullish momentum (green), bearish momentum (red), weak or no momentum (gray), and news impact/candle expansion (silver).
Bullish momentum = Green (0.0)
Bearish momentum = Red (1.0)
Weak momentum = Gray (2.0)
News impact (candle expansion) = Silver (3.0)
Default momentum period is 4 which finds sharp momentum changes
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