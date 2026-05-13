Momentum and news impact candles

MACD Institutional is an advanced indicator designed for traders looking to trade in line with the "smart money". Unlike the standard MACD, which processes every tick or candlestick close indiscriminately, this indicator reconstructs the price structure using a dynamic volume filter before calculating its moving averages.

Automatically detect Inside Bar patterns, draw projection rectangles, and receive real‑time alerts – all in one powerful indicator. Swing And Full Margin trader

A quantitative physics engine that applies differential calculus to price action, extracting true Market Velocity (1st Derivative) and Market Acceleration (2nd Derivative) to predict trend exhaustion before it happens.

MQL5 implementation of the fixed-width fractional differencing (FFD) method from López de Prado's Advances in Financial Machine Learning (Chapter 5). Transforms a non-stationary price series into a stationary one while preserving maximum historical memory; output cross-validates against the Python afml library to within 1e-12.