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Indicators

Institutional Kinematic Price Physics (Velocity and Acceleration) - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Amanda V | KayruYuta | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
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Amanda Vitoria De Paula Pereira
Amanda Vitoria De Paula Pereira

Amanda Vitoria De Paula Pereira

4.6 (12)
I am a Software Engineer focused on quantitative architecture and high-frequency trade execution, I do not build generic retail scripts, I write clean code designed to survive live broker environments, toxic order flow, and server latency, my infrastructure handles complex math without freezing the
5 products 7 articles 35 codes 33 comments
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The Mathematical Delay of Retail Momentum

Standard momentum indicators (like the MACD or RSI) are mathematically doomed to fail because they are built on moving averages. By definition, an average requires historical data to process a signal, resulting in a permanent phase-lag. When a retail momentum indicator finally signals a trend reversal, the institutional algorithms have already liquidated their positions and trapped retail liquidity.

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The Institutional Edge: Kinematic Physics

Proprietary trading firms do not measure momentum with averages; they measure it with Differential Calculus.

The Institutional Kinematic Physics Engine maps financial time-series exactly like a moving object in classical physics. It calculates the First Derivative to extract raw Velocity and the Second Derivative to extract raw Acceleration.


The Law of Market Exhaustion

Think of a speeding car approaching a red light. Before the car can reverse direction (Price Reversal), it must first step on the brakes (Negative Acceleration), even while the car is still moving forward (Positive Velocity).

  • Velocity (Histogram): Shows the current raw speed and direction of the price execution.

  • Acceleration (Line): Shows the rate at which velocity is changing. This is the ultimate leading indicator. When Acceleration drops below the zero-line while Velocity is still high, it mathematically proves the trend is exhausted and institutional buying pressure has vanished.


Core Quantitative Architecture

  • Mathematical Derivatives: Computes $V = dP/dt$ and $A = dV/dt$ using a discrete time-step algorithm.

  • Zero-Lag Calculation: Completely bypasses the smoothing lag of standard oscillators, reacting to structural shifts in milliseconds.

  • Algorithmic Filter Overlay: Use the Acceleration line as your primary structural warning. Never let your Expert Advisor buy a breakout if the Kinematic Acceleration is already decaying.

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