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Institutional Kalman Filter (Dynamic True Price Estimator) - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Amanda Vitoria De Paula PereiraI am a Software Engineer focused on quantitative architecture and high-frequency trade execution, I do not build generic retail scripts, I write clean code designed to survive live broker environments, toxic order flow, and server latency, my infrastructure handles complex math without freezing the
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The Flaw in Static Smoothing
Every traditional retail indicator—from Moving Averages to complex Gaussian filters—relies on a static lookback period. The fatal flaw here is that they treat every printed price tick as absolute truth. When institutional market makers engineer sudden liquidity sweeps (massive wicks), static indicators absorb this fake data, skewing their trajectory and triggering false breakout signals that trap retail capital.
The Institutional Edge: Control Theory
Proprietary quantitative firms treat the broker's price feed as a signal corrupted by "Measurement Noise." To extract the actual market direction, they utilize the Kalman Filter—the exact recursive mathematical algorithm used in aerospace engineering for missile guidance and orbital navigation.
The Institutional Kalman Filter brings continuous state estimation to your MQL5 terminal.
Core Quantitative Architecture
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Dynamic Kalman Gain: Instead of averaging past prices, the engine calculates the real-time uncertainty of the market. If volatility suddenly spikes erratically, the algorithm instantly lowers its "Kalman Gain," mathematically ignoring the fake price wicks.
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True Price Estimation: It seamlessly separates the true underlying trend (State) from high-frequency manipulation (Noise), plotting a flawlessly smooth trajectory that tracks institutional intent.
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Zero Static Lag: Because the Kalman Filter is a recursive predictive model, it requires no arbitrary "Period" inputs. It adapts tick-by-tick based on mathematically defined Process Noise and Measurement Noise parameters.
Execution Protocol
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Deploy the Engine: Attach the indicator to lower timeframes (M1, M5, M15) where algorithmic liquidity sweeps and erratic spread widenings are most frequent.
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Filter the Noise: Observe how the Kalman line completely ignores sudden manipulative price wicks, staying absolutely faithful to the core institutional order flow.
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Upgrade your EA: Replace your lagging moving averages with this dynamic state estimator to ensure your automated systems never execute a trade based on fake, short-term market noise.
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