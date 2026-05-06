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Institutional Shannon Entropy (Predictability Index) - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Amanda Vitoria De Paula PereiraI am a Software Engineer focused on quantitative architecture and high-frequency trade execution, I do not build generic retail scripts, I write clean code designed to survive live broker environments, toxic order flow, and server latency, my infrastructure handles complex math without freezing the
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The Flaw in Constant Algorithmic Exposure
Retail developers build trading algorithms under the fatal assumption that the market is always printing exploitable patterns. They leave their Expert Advisors running 24/5. However, financial markets frequently transition into states of "Random Walk" (perfect efficiency) where price action is entirely driven by noise. When you deploy a technical strategy in a perfectly efficient environment, you are mathematically guaranteed to lose capital to spreads and commissions.
The Institutional Edge: Information Theory
To solve this, quantitative hedge funds do not rely on standard technical filters; they use Information Theory.
The Institutional Shannon Entropy Index applies Claude Shannon’s thermodynamic and information formulas to financial time series. It calculates the probability distribution of log-returns over a rolling window to measure the exact level of systemic "surprise" or randomness in the market structure.
Core Quantitative Features
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Mathematical Predictability: * High Entropy: The market is perfectly efficient and random. Patterns hold no statistical edge. Algorithms must be paused.
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Low Entropy: The market is highly inefficient and patterned. The probability of algorithms finding exploitable edges drastically increases.
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Dynamic Probability Distribution: The engine dynamically bins tick/price velocities into discrete micro-states to calculate the true $H(X) = -\sum P(x) \log_2 P(x)$ function in real-time.
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Algorithmic Filter Overlay: Designed to act as the ultimate "Master Switch" for your automated portfolio. Only allow your trending or mean-reverting EAs to execute when the Shannon Entropy begins to dive below its historical baseline.
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Zero-Lag Architecture: Coded strictly in MQL5 C++ using highly optimized array processing to deliver deep data-science calculations without the heavy CPU footprint of external Python bridges.
How to Execute
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Attach the Indicator to your primary execution chart.
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Monitor the Entropy Oscillator: The dynamic histogram will plot the level of market randomness.
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Deploy Capital Safely: Wait for a sharp decline in the Entropy Index. This mathematically confirms that the chaotic noise has dissipated and institutional order flow is creating a predictable, low-entropy structural regime.
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