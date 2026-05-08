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Symbol Summary - service for MetaTrader 5
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- 1829
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Implementation features
- viewer works in a separate window inside MT5
- the service can remain active and monitor chart changes
- report language can be changed without recreating the window
- The interface is oriented on compact but informative data output.
How to use
- Place the service file in the MQL5\Services folder.
- Compile it in MetaEditor
- Launch the service from the Navigator window
- After launching, a separate viewer window will open
- Change the symbol or timeframe on the observed chart - the report will be updated automatically.
- Use buttons:
- Left / Right - horizontal scrolling
- Up / Down - vertical scrolling
- RU / EN - language switching
- Close - close the viewer and terminate the service.
How it is useful
This service is useful because:
- collects important information about a symbol in one place
- does not force the user to open many different specification windows
- allows to quickly switch between symbols and timeframes
- shows both server values and practical calculations
- provides a clear and easy to read report format
Main features
- separate viewer window inside MT5
- window resizing
- vertical and horizontal text scrolling
- control buttons directly in the viewer
- Russian and English language support
- instant RU/EN switching without closing the window
- automatic selection of starting language by terminal language
- automatic update of the report when changing the symbol or timeframe of the observed chart
- operation without constant manual restart of the service
What the report contains
The report includes:
- brief information about the symbol
- current Bid/Ask prices
- point, tick size, digits, spread
- lows and highs of the current day
- trading restrictions and allowed modes
- volume parameters and limits
- monetary value of price movement in the account currency
- margin and leverage estimation
- swap and rollover information
- volatility and time parameters
- account and trading environment data
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/71686
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