Scripts

History_Draw - script for MetaTrader 4

Владимир Тезис | English Русский 中文
9505
(12)
History_Draw.ZIP (8.13 KB)
They were posted on the forums - people were content. Description is in the archive.

Here is an example of the operation results of the script, which creates the trading history on the chart. As you can see, everything is like in the tester.


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7276

Forex calculator Forex calculator

The calculator estimates the value of one point of a currency pair and the maximum stop loss for the user-defined lot.

Donchian Channels Donchian Channels

System concept: The Donchian Channels are quite popular among the trend following systems.

Daily Research Daily Research

This script is designed for obtaining various statistical data on the chart candlesticks on the selected timeframe.

Three scripts for working with horizontal levels Three scripts for working with horizontal levels

The Lines_Create script creates 2 horizontal lines on the chart with the names UP_LEVEL and DOWN_LEVEL. The Lines_Delete deletes the lines created by the Lines_Create script from the chart. The Lines_RASST script is an addition to the Lines_Create script.