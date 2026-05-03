



Interactive Correlation Matrix Dashboard

Stop guessing how your pairs move together. This professional-grade heatmap provides a clear, real-time bird's-eye view of the entire market's relationships directly on your chart.

Key Trading Features

Live Heatmap Visualization: High-contrast color coding (Red for positive, Blue/Purple for negative) allows you to spot strong relationships in milliseconds.

On-Chart Workspace Control: Draggable: Click and move the panel so it never blocks your price action. Minimize/Restore: One-click "Dash" mode to hide the grid and keep only the title bar visible when you're focusing on a trade.

Instant Timeframe Analysis: Switch between D1, H4, H1, and M15 . Understand if a correlation is a long-term structural trend or just a short-term intraday move.

High-Precision Values: Displays exact Pearson coefficients (e.g., 0.85, -0.72) so you can distinguish between "correlated" and "perfectly synced."

Real-World Use Cases

1. Risk Management (Avoiding Over-Exposure)

If you are Long $EURUSD$ and Long $GBPUSD$, you might think you have two trades. The matrix will show you if they have a 0.90+ correlation, alerting you that you are actually holding a double-sized position on "USD weakness."

2. Finding Hedge Opportunities

Identify pairs with a strong Negative Correlation (e.g., $EURUSD$ and $USDCHF$). If you want to stay in the market but reduce risk during high volatility, these pairs can act as natural hedges.

3. Confirmation & Confluence

Use the matrix to see if a breakout in $Gold$ is being reflected in correlated pairs like $AUDUSD$. If $Gold$ moves but $AUD$ stays flat, the matrix helps you spot the "divergence" that might save you from a fake-out.

4. Cleaning up your Market Watch

The dashboard automatically pulls from your Market Watch. Use it to quickly see which pairs are currently "active" and moving in sync, helping you focus only on the most tradable setups.

Built for Performance