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Prime Quantum AI — TRADE WITH AI (Anthropic Claude, OpenAI GPT, Google Gemini, DeepSeek, xAI Grok). - expert for MetaTrader 5

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Prime Quantum AI is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines a 
classical technical pre-filter (ADX + Alligator) with AI vision-based 
chart analysis from major AI providers.

HOW IT WORKS

The EA runs a two-stage decision process. First, on each tick, it checks 
the user's selected timeframe for a trend setup using ADX (above the 
configurable minimum level) combined with Alligator alignment and DI+/DI- 
direction. When this pre-filter signals BULLISH or BEARISH, the EA 
captures three chart screenshots at adaptive timeframes (entry, mid, 
context — automatically chosen from the user's TF input) and sends them 
to the configured AI provider. The AI returns a JSON response with 
direction, confidence (0-100), stop-loss price, take-profit price, and 
reasoning. A trade is opened only if the AI direction matches the 
pre-filter signal AND confidence meets the user's minimum threshold.

RECOMMENDED SYMBOL AND TIMEFRAME

- Symbol: any major forex pair, gold (XAUUSD), or major indices
- Timeframe input (TF): M15 default. M1-M5 for scalping, H1-H4 for day 
  trading, D1 for swing trading. The screenshot stack is selected 
  automatically from this input.

KEY EXTERNAL VARIABLES

- TF: trading timeframe (controls pre-filter and screenshot stack)
- InpAPIKey: your AI provider API key
- InpProviderOverride: auto / anthropic / openai / google / deepseek / xai
- InpMinConfidence: minimum AI confidence to take a trade (default 70)
- InpScanIntervalSec: cooldown between AI calls (default 120s)
- InpAccountType: Standard Broker / Prop Firm / Funded
- InpRiskMode: fixed lot, % balance, % equity, fixed $, % free margin
- InpSLTPMode: AI decides / fixed pips / fixed points / AI SL with R:R
- InpADXPeriod, InpADXMinLevel: ADX pre-filter parameters
- InpJawPeriod/Shift, InpTeethPeriod/Shift, InpLipsPeriod/Shift: Alligator
- InpATRTrailPeriod: ATR period for ATR-based trailing stop
- News, time, day, and spread filters with full configuration

REQUIREMENTS

1. MetaTrader 5
2. WebRequest must be enabled in Tools > Options > Expert Advisors > 
   Allow WebRequest, with the URL of your chosen provider added:
   - Anthropic Claude:  https://api.anthropic.com
   - OpenAI GPT:        https://api.openai.com
   - Google Gemini:     https://generativelanguage.googleapis.com
   - DeepSeek:          https://api.deepseek.com
   - xAI Grok:          https://api.x.ai
3. A valid API key from one of the supported providers (paste into 
   InpAPIKey input). Provider is auto-detected from key format.

WHERE TO GET API KEYS

- Anthropic Claude:  https://console.anthropic.com/
- OpenAI GPT:        https://platform.openai.com/api-keys
- Google Gemini:     https://aistudio.google.com/app/apikey
- DeepSeek:          https://platform.deepseek.com/
- xAI Grok:          https://console.x.ai/

NOTES

- The EA charges no internal fee, but the AI provider charges per API 
  call (typically $0.01-$0.03 per analysis). Set InpScanIntervalSec to 
  control your daily cost.

- Always test on a demo account before using on live funds.

ADD API LINK


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