Prime Quantum AI is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines a

classical technical pre-filter (ADX + Alligator) with AI vision-based

chart analysis from major AI providers.





HOW IT WORKS





The EA runs a two-stage decision process. First, on each tick, it checks

the user's selected timeframe for a trend setup using ADX (above the

configurable minimum level) combined with Alligator alignment and DI+/DI-

direction. When this pre-filter signals BULLISH or BEARISH, the EA

captures three chart screenshots at adaptive timeframes (entry, mid,

context — automatically chosen from the user's TF input) and sends them

to the configured AI provider. The AI returns a JSON response with

direction, confidence (0-100), stop-loss price, take-profit price, and

reasoning. A trade is opened only if the AI direction matches the

pre-filter signal AND confidence meets the user's minimum threshold.





RECOMMENDED SYMBOL AND TIMEFRAME





- Symbol: any major forex pair, gold (XAUUSD), or major indices

- Timeframe input (TF): M15 default. M1-M5 for scalping, H1-H4 for day

trading, D1 for swing trading. The screenshot stack is selected

automatically from this input.





KEY EXTERNAL VARIABLES





- TF: trading timeframe (controls pre-filter and screenshot stack)

- InpAPIKey: your AI provider API key

- InpProviderOverride: auto / anthropic / openai / google / deepseek / xai

- InpMinConfidence: minimum AI confidence to take a trade (default 70)

- InpScanIntervalSec: cooldown between AI calls (default 120s)

- InpAccountType: Standard Broker / Prop Firm / Funded

- InpRiskMode: fixed lot, % balance, % equity, fixed $, % free margin

- InpSLTPMode: AI decides / fixed pips / fixed points / AI SL with R:R

- InpADXPeriod, InpADXMinLevel: ADX pre-filter parameters

- InpJawPeriod/Shift, InpTeethPeriod/Shift, InpLipsPeriod/Shift: Alligator

- InpATRTrailPeriod: ATR period for ATR-based trailing stop

- News, time, day, and spread filters with full configuration





REQUIREMENTS





1. MetaTrader 5

2. WebRequest must be enabled in Tools > Options > Expert Advisors >

Allow WebRequest, with the URL of your chosen provider added:

- Anthropic Claude: https://api.anthropic.com

- OpenAI GPT: https://api.openai.com

- Google Gemini: https://generativelanguage.googleapis.com

- DeepSeek: https://api.deepseek.com

- xAI Grok: https://api.x.ai

3. A valid API key from one of the supported providers (paste into

InpAPIKey input). Provider is auto-detected from key format.





WHERE TO GET API KEYS





- Anthropic Claude: https://console.anthropic.com/

- OpenAI GPT: https://platform.openai.com/api-keys

- Google Gemini: https://aistudio.google.com/app/apikey

- DeepSeek: https://platform.deepseek.com/

- xAI Grok: https://console.x.ai/





NOTES





- The EA charges no internal fee, but the AI provider charges per API

call (typically $0.01-$0.03 per analysis). Set InpScanIntervalSec to

control your daily cost.