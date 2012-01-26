CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

^X_NonLinearRegression - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Senior Linux Hacker | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Published by:
Nikolay Kositsin
Views:
10962
Rating:
(21)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

Senior Linux Hacker

This indicator builds non-linear regression channel. Apart from building the channel for the current values of a price chart, this indicator also builds the channel for the assumed future price movement range.

^X_NonLinearRegression

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/743

ColorXWPR ColorXWPR

Enhanced version of Larry Williams' Percent Range.

Past Regression Deviated Past Regression Deviated

Channel trend indicator.

FractalLevels FractalLevels

FractalLevels displays the channel based on fractals.

UltraWPR UltraWPR

This indicator is based on WPR (Larry Williams' Percent Range) and its multiple signal lines analysis.