Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
4MAs Trend - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 20109
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: не указан
4MAs Trend indicator.
4MAs Trend indicator.
Maloma 4 vicont 1-2-3
Indicator Maloma 4 vicont 1-2-3Guppy Mulitple Moving Average (Short)
Indicator Guppy Mulitple Moving Average (Short).
Digital PCCI filter
Indicator Digital PCCI filterRsx
Indicator Rsx