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ASQ News Filter - library for MetaTrader 5
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Muharrem RogovaFounder of AlgoSphere Quant — building a complete ecosystem of rule-based MT5 trading tools.
Our philosophy: market structure first, strict risk management always, zero martingale.
We build for traders who trade with discipline — not with hope.
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- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
A Market Structure indicator featuring Fibonacci Intelligence to provide accurate Buy/Sell signals.Symbol Summary
Symbol Summary is an MT5 service that opens a separate viewer window and displays a detailed report for a trading symbol. It supports Russian and English, window resizing, scrolling, and automatic report updates when the watched chart changes symbol or timeframe, without restarting the service.
RSI Grid Overlap Pro is a professional MT5 Expert Advisor combining RSI-based market entries with an adaptive grid recovery system. It features intelligent overlap order management to reduce drawdown, plus virtual trailing stop, breakeven, and three lot sizing modes — fixed, balance-proportional, and risk-based — making it suitable for both conservative and aggressive trading styles.Mini Prop-Firm Traders Utility Dashboard
This mini custom-built MetaTrader 5 dashboard is a robust, comprehensive risk management and performance based monitoring tool and utility created to give both Prop firm and personal funded traders full visibility and control over their trading activity in real time.