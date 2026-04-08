CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Libraries

ASQ News Filter - library for MetaTrader 5

Emmanuel Nana Nana
Published by:
Muharrem Rogova
Muharrem Rogova

Muharrem Rogova

4.1 (27)
Founder of AlgoSphere Quant — building a complete ecosystem of rule-based MT5 trading tools.
Our philosophy: market structure first, strict risk management always, zero martingale.
We build for traders who trade with discipline — not with hope.
──────────────────────────
EXPERT ADVISORS
8 products 23 codes 2 comments
Views:
2372
Rating:
(1)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
ASQ News Filter v1.2 — Free, Open-Source



One surprise NFP print can wipe a week of profits. ASQ News Filter gives your EA a complete economic calendar shield — it auto-fetches live events from the MQL5 Calendar API, identifies which ones affect your pair, and blocks trading before and after high-impact releases. NFP and FOMC get extended cooldown windows because the volatility doesn't stop when the candle closes.
FEATURES:
- MQL5 Calendar API live integration — auto-fetches events every 5 minutes with actual/forecast/previous values
- High/Medium/Low impact filtering with configurable mode (High Only, High+Medium, All)
- Configurable pre-news and post-news trading pauses (5-120 minutes)
- Special event cooldowns — NFP gets 60-minute post-news pause, FOMC gets 90 minutes, fully configurable
- 9 central banks covered — built-in date schedules for Fed (FOMC), ECB, BOE, BOJ, RBA, BOC, SNB, RBNZ, plus NFP
- Automatic event classification — detects NFP, FOMC, CPI, GDP, PMI, Retail, Employment from event title
- Currency-specific filtering — auto-detects base/quote from symbol, handles broker suffixes (EURUSDm, EURUSD.r)
- News intensity scoring — 4-level gauge: Calm, Caution (event within 2h), Danger (within pre-window), Blackout (blocked)
- Next 3 upcoming events list with impact level and countdown
- Event deduplication and automatic cleanup of passed events
- Custom event support — add your own events programmatically

DEMO EA INCLUDED:
Attach to any forex chart to see the full dashboard:
— Trading status (Allowed/Blocked) with intensity meter
— Next event name, currency, impact, type, and countdown timer
— Pre-news and post-news window indicators with active cooldown display
— Upcoming events list (next 3) with H/M/L impact color dots
— Event counts by impact level and total events loaded

— Filter mode display

Dashboard


USAGE:
#include "ASQ_NewsFilter.mqh"
CASQNewsFilter news;
news.Initialize(_Symbol);
news.SetMode(ASQ_NEWS_HIGH_ONLY);
news.Update();                        // Call on every tick
if(news.IsTradingAllowed()) { /* trade */ }
if(news.IsHighImpactSoon(60)) { /* reduce risk */ }

Place both files in the same folder — compiles instantly, no subfolder setup needed.

This is the open-source news engine behind Quant Cristina on the MQL5 Market. Same logic, same accuracy — the Market version adds the premium multi-strategy trading framework.

FILES:
- ASQ_NewsFilter.mqh — Library (1,034 lines)
- ASQ_NewsFilter_Demo.mq5 — Demo EA (395 lines)

MetaTrader 5, all brokers, all forex instruments, all timeframes.
Free and open-source. 1,429 lines of production MQL5.

AlgoSphere Quant — Precision before profit.
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robin2.0
Fibonacci Structure Engine Fibonacci Structure Engine

A Market Structure indicator featuring Fibonacci Intelligence to provide accurate Buy/Sell signals.

Symbol Summary Symbol Summary

Symbol Summary is an MT5 service that opens a separate viewer window and displays a detailed report for a trading symbol. It supports Russian and English, window resizing, scrolling, and automatic report updates when the watched chart changes symbol or timeframe, without restarting the service.

RSI Grid EA Pro RSI Grid EA Pro

RSI Grid Overlap Pro is a professional MT5 Expert Advisor combining RSI-based market entries with an adaptive grid recovery system. It features intelligent overlap order management to reduce drawdown, plus virtual trailing stop, breakeven, and three lot sizing modes — fixed, balance-proportional, and risk-based — making it suitable for both conservative and aggressive trading styles.

Mini Prop-Firm Traders Utility Dashboard Mini Prop-Firm Traders Utility Dashboard

This mini custom-built MetaTrader 5 dashboard is a robust, comprehensive risk management and performance based monitoring tool and utility created to give both Prop firm and personal funded traders full visibility and control over their trading activity in real time.