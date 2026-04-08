ASQ News Filter v1.2 — Free, Open-Source









One surprise NFP print can wipe a week of profits. ASQ News Filter gives your EA a complete economic calendar shield — it auto-fetches live events from the MQL5 Calendar API, identifies which ones affect your pair, and blocks trading before and after high-impact releases. NFP and FOMC get extended cooldown windows because the volatility doesn't stop when the candle closes.

FEATURES:

- MQL5 Calendar API live integration — auto-fetches events every 5 minutes with actual/forecast/previous values

- High/Medium/Low impact filtering with configurable mode (High Only, High+Medium, All)

- Configurable pre-news and post-news trading pauses (5-120 minutes)

- Special event cooldowns — NFP gets 60-minute post-news pause, FOMC gets 90 minutes, fully configurable

- 9 central banks covered — built-in date schedules for Fed (FOMC), ECB, BOE, BOJ, RBA, BOC, SNB, RBNZ, plus NFP

- Automatic event classification — detects NFP, FOMC, CPI, GDP, PMI, Retail, Employment from event title

- Currency-specific filtering — auto-detects base/quote from symbol, handles broker suffixes (EURUSDm, EURUSD.r)

- News intensity scoring — 4-level gauge: Calm, Caution (event within 2h), Danger (within pre-window), Blackout (blocked)

- Next 3 upcoming events list with impact level and countdown

- Event deduplication and automatic cleanup of passed events

- Custom event support — add your own events programmatically





DEMO EA INCLUDED:

Attach to any forex chart to see the full dashboard:

— Trading status (Allowed/Blocked) with intensity meter

— Next event name, currency, impact, type, and countdown timer

— Pre-news and post-news window indicators with active cooldown display

— Upcoming events list (next 3) with H/M/L impact color dots

— Event counts by impact level and total events loaded

— Filter mode display







USAGE:

#include "ASQ_NewsFilter.mqh"

CASQNewsFilter news;

news.Initialize(_Symbol);

news.SetMode(ASQ_NEWS_HIGH_ONLY);

news.Update(); // Call on every tick

if(news.IsTradingAllowed()) { /* trade */ }

if(news.IsHighImpactSoon(60)) { /* reduce risk */ }





Place both files in the same folder — compiles instantly, no subfolder setup needed.





This is the open-source news engine behind Quant Cristina on the MQL5 Market. Same logic, same accuracy — the Market version adds the premium multi-strategy trading framework.





FILES:

- ASQ_NewsFilter.mqh — Library (1,034 lines)

- ASQ_NewsFilter_Demo.mq5 — Demo EA (395 lines)





MetaTrader 5, all brokers, all forex instruments, all timeframes.

Free and open-source. 1,429 lines of production MQL5.





AlgoSphere Quant — Precision before profit.

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robin2.0