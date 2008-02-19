Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
ColouredWoodie - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 16098
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: thorr
Coloured Woodie indicator.
Coloured Woodie indicator.
Indicator PDFRAVI FX Fisher
Indicator RAVI FX Fisher.
Forex Freeway 2
Indicator Forex Freeway 2Ma Distance From Price
Indicator Ma Distance From Price.