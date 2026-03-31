Candle Body Ratio v2: Strength Meter with Heatmap

This indicator measures the body-to-wick ratio of each candle and displays a floating dashboard directly on the chart. It tells you at a glance how strong or weak the current candle is, what the average body ratio looks like over a chosen lookback period, and whether bulls or bears have been dominant. A color-coded heatmap strip shows the last N candles ranked by body strength, where brighter color means stronger conviction.

The panel is divided into three sections. The first section shows the current candle with its body percentage, upper wick, lower wick, and a conviction rating. The second section shows a market summary over the lookback period including average body ratio, a bull vs bear dominance bar, and a pressure label. The third section is the heatmap strip showing recent candles colored from dark (weak) to bright (strong), with the oldest candle on the left and the newest on the right.

All visual elements are fully customizable through input parameters. You can adjust colors, thresholds, font size, panel position, and lookback period. An optional alert fires when the current candle meets the strong body threshold.





Input Parameters

Parameter

Default

Description

InpPanelX

20

Horizontal position of the panel in pixels from the left edge of the chart.

InpPanelY

30

Vertical position of the panel in pixels from the top edge of the chart.

InpLookback

14

Number of past bars used to calculate average body ratio and bull/bear dominance count.

InpHeatmapBars

20

Number of recent candles shown in the heatmap strip. Each candle is represented as a colored block.

InpStrongBody

0.70

Body ratio at or above this value is classified as a strong candle. Triggers STRONG BUY or STRONG SELL label and optional alert.

InpWeakBody

0.30

Body ratio at or below this value is classified as weak or indecision. Wick ratios are then compared to determine buy or sell pressure.

InpBullColor

Lime

Color used for bullish candle labels and signals.

InpBearColor

Red

Color used for bearish candle labels and signals.

InpNeutralColor

Gray

Color used for indecision or neutral signal labels.

InpPanelBG

C'15,15,20'

Background fill color of the panel.

InpBorderColor

C'60,60,80'

Color of the outer border frame around the panel.

InpTextColor

White

Main text color used for values and labels on the panel.

InpDimColor

C'200,200,220'

Dimmed color used for secondary or less important label text.

InpFontSize

9

Base font size in points for all panel text. Section hints render one point smaller.

InpShowAlert

true

When enabled, fires a terminal alert on the first tick of any candle whose body ratio meets or exceeds InpStrongBody.

