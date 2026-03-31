ASQ Divergence Detector — Spot Reversals Before They Happen

AlgoSphere Quant — Precision before profit.

ASQ Divergence Detector scans your chart for regular and hidden RSI divergences and marks them with color-coded, non-repaint arrows. Each arrow is labeled with its type — Regular Bullish, Regular Bearish, Hidden Bullish, or Hidden Bearish — so you never have to guess what the signal means.

A clean on-chart dashboard tracks the count of each divergence type in real time, giving you a statistical overview of how many bullish vs bearish signals have appeared on the current timeframe.

Features

Non-repaint divergence arrows on the main chart

Four divergence types: Regular Bullish, Regular Bearish, Hidden Bullish, Hidden Bearish

Color-coded arrows: green (reg bull), red (reg bear), blue (hid bull), gold (hid bear)

Text labels at each divergence point showing the type

Stats dashboard with running count per type

Configurable swing length, lookback depth, and RSI period

Alert popup, sound, and push notification on new divergence

Minimal CPU usage — single-file, no external dependencies

Parameters

Detection: Swing length, lookback bars, RSI period, show regular on/off, show hidden on/off, show labels on/off. Alerts: Popup, sound, push notification. Dashboard: Show on/off, position, font size, colors.

Installation

Download ASQ_DivergenceDetector.mq5 Place in MQL5/Indicators/ Compile in MetaEditor Drag onto any chart

MetaTrader 5, all brokers, all instruments, all timeframes. Free and open-source.