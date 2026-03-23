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Indicators

CRT Indicator(MTF) : Explorer - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Chukwubuikem Okeke
Chukwubuikem Okeke

Chukwubuikem Okeke

4 (4)
In Christ Alone ✝️ | MQL5 Tutor 📈


Driven by an insatiable curiosity for the markets and a passion for problem-solving.
I specialize in building robust Expert Advisors, custom indicators, and advanced trading utilities using MQL5.
6 products 7 articles 6 codes 3 topics 16 comments
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CRT Indicator (MTF): Explorer — From Single View to Market Structure Awareness

In the previous codebase, we engineered a clean and focused single-timeframe CRT model, isolated, precise, and effective within its own scope. But markets are rarely that one-dimensional.

This codebase advances that foundation into a multi-timeframe (MTF) exploration tool, designed to bridge the gap between higher timeframe intent and lower timeframe execution. The CRT Indicator (MTF): Explorer introduces a structured way to project higher timeframe CRT formations directly onto lower timeframe charts, giving you immediate visual context of where price is reacting within a broader narrative.

 At its core, this implementation listens to a user-defined higher timeframe (HTF), detects textbook CRT conditions, and maps those zones using Fibonacci objects onto the active lower timeframe (LTF). The result is a clean overlay of CRH (CRT High) and CRL (CRT Low), allowing you to observe how microstructure evolves around macro-defined levels, without switching charts or losing flow.

What makes this build particularly elegant is its minimalist engineering. In under 130 lines of MQL5, it leverages the standard library’s CChartObjectFibo class to construct dynamic, color-coded CRT zones, updated only when a new HTF bar forms. This ensures both efficiency and accuracy, avoiding redundant calculations while maintaining real-time responsiveness.

Key Highlights

  1. True Multi-Timeframe Bridging

          Seamlessly integrates HTF logic into LTF visualization, enabling top-down analysis within a single chart environment.

     2. Event-Driven HTF Synchronization

         Uses precise new-bar detection on the higher timeframe to ensure CRT evaluation occurs only when structurally relevant.

    3. Textbook CRT Validation Logic
         Encapsulates both bullish and bearish CRT conditions using strict price-action rules, preserving model integrity.

    4. Fibonacci-Based Level Projection
       Utilizes CChartObjectFibo to draw CRH and CRL levels with clarity, labeling, and directional color context.

      
What You’ll Learn

  • How to architect a multi-timeframe indicator in MQL5 without introducing lag or complexity
  • Techniques for synchronizing HTF data inside an LTF execution loop
  • Practical use of standard library chart objects (CChartObjectFibo) for structured visualization
  • Designing event-driven logic (new bar detection) for cleaner and more deterministic indicator behavior
  • Translating abstract price models (like CRT) into visual, decision-support tools

This isn’t just an upgrade, it’s a shift in perspective.

                                  CRT Indicator(MTF) - Test On H1

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