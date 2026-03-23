Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
CRT Indicator(MTF) : Explorer - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4116
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
- True Multi-Timeframe Bridging
Seamlessly integrates HTF logic into LTF visualization, enabling top-down analysis within a single chart environment.
2. Event-Driven HTF Synchronization
- How to architect a multi-timeframe indicator in MQL5 without introducing lag or complexity
- Techniques for synchronizing HTF data inside an LTF execution loop
- Practical use of standard library chart objects (CChartObjectFibo) for structured visualization
- Designing event-driven logic (new bar detection) for cleaner and more deterministic indicator behavior
- Translating abstract price models (like CRT) into visual, decision-support tools
A professional trade management utility that completely hides your Stop Loss and Take Profit levels from brokers. It features a Spread Protector to prevent virtual stop-outs during news events or daily rollovers.PlayDOOM
This Expert Allows You To Run and Play DOOM (The Game) on MetaTrader5! It's A Take On The Infamous "Can It Run Doom?" Challenge.
This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to detect swing highs and lows on the H4 timeframe, then wait for sweeps (liquidity grabs) on the M15 timeframe to trigger buy/sell trades with defined risk management.Pro MA Crossover EA for MT5
This EA serves as a template for traders interested in automating strategies in MT5. It implements a Moving Average crossover system and can be used as-is or customized by adjusting its settings. The free source code is designed to be easily modified for adding new indicators, logic, and trading features.