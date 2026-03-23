CRT Indicator (MTF): Explorer — From Single View to Market Structure Awareness





In the previous codebase , we engineered a clean and focused single-timeframe CRT model, isolated, precise, and effective within its own scope. But markets are rarely that one-dimensional.





This codebase advances that foundation into a multi-timeframe (MTF) exploration tool, designed to bridge the gap between higher timeframe intent and lower timeframe execution. The CRT Indicator (MTF): Explorer introduces a structured way to project higher timeframe CRT formations directly onto lower timeframe charts, giving you immediate visual context of where price is reacting within a broader narrative.





At its core, this implementation listens to a user-defined higher timeframe (HTF), detects textbook CRT conditions, and maps those zones using Fibonacci objects onto the active lower timeframe (LTF). The result is a clean overlay of CRH (CRT High) and CRL (CRT Low), allowing you to observe how microstructure evolves around macro-defined levels, without switching charts or losing flow.





What makes this build particularly elegant is its minimalist engineering. In under 130 lines of MQL5, it leverages the standard library’s CChartObjectFibo class to construct dynamic, color-coded CRT zones, updated only when a new HTF bar forms. This ensures both efficiency and accuracy, avoiding redundant calculations while maintaining real-time responsiveness.





Key Highlights





True Multi-Timeframe Bridging

Seamlessly integrates HTF logic into LTF visualization, enabling top-down analysis within a single chart environment. 2. Event-Driven HTF Synchronization

Uses precise new-bar detection on the higher timeframe to ensure CRT evaluation occurs only when structurally relevant.





3. Textbook CRT Validation Logic

Encapsulates both bullish and bearish CRT conditions using strict price-action rules, preserving model integrity.





4. Fibonacci-Based Level Projection

Utilizes CChartObjectFibo to draw CRH and CRL levels with clarity, labeling, and directional color context.





What You’ll Learn





How to architect a multi-timeframe indicator in MQL5 without introducing lag or complexity

Techniques for synchronizing HTF data inside an LTF execution loop

Practical use of standard library chart objects (CChartObjectFibo) for structured visualization

Designing event-driven logic (new bar detection) for cleaner and more deterministic indicator behavior

Translating abstract price models (like CRT) into visual, decision-support tools



