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Indicators

CRT Indicator(STF) : Explorer - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Chukwubuikem Okeke
Chukwubuikem Okeke

Chukwubuikem Okeke

4 (4)
In Christ Alone ✝️ | MQL5 Tutor 📈


Driven by an insatiable curiosity for the markets and a passion for problem-solving.
I specialize in building robust Expert Advisors, custom indicators, and advanced trading utilities using MQL5.
6 products 7 articles 6 codes 3 topics 16 comments
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CRT Indicator (STF)  – Exploring a picture perfect CRT model

This indicator is my focused quest to objectively test and visualize the “picture-perfect” CRT (Candle Range Theory) setups often seen online, directly on live charts.

Built in less than 100 lines of MQL5 code, it focuses on structural purity and logical clarity. The algorithm  detects strict three-candle structural conditions (directional shift, range expansion, midpoint positioning, and structure violation) and instantly projects the originating candle range using clean trendlines. No buffers. No clutter. No multi-timeframe dependency. Just raw structural logic on a single timeframe.

The core objective is simple but rigorous:

What does a “textbook” single-timeframe CRT model actually produce when exposed to different symbols and timeframes?

By stripping the concept down to raw candle geometry and structural conditions, this indicator allows traders to observe CRT behavior across markets without subjective interpretation. No repainting logic. No multi-timeframe dependency. Just pure structural detection rendered in real time.


What surprised me most was the visual outcome on a specific symbol and timeframe. The structural clarity it produced led to a deeper question:
                     
                       What would be the best entry filter to apply on a lower timeframe (for a multi-timeframe approach)?

This is not a finished system, it's a precision-built structural probe for serious CRT exploration.

                                                           CRT Explorer
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