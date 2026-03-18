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Volatility Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 4

maximo
maximo

maximo

25 codes 5 topics 66 comments
Views:
3282
Rating:
(2)
Published:
Updated:
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The current bar volatility is measured to previous 100 bars in Standard Deviations statistical measure.

That may serve as a minimum requirement for trade entry or exit. Indicator can also show divergences.


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