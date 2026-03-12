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Indicators

Session Range Boxes MT4 - Asian London New York - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Kestutis Balciunas
Kestutis Balciunas

Kestutis Balciunas

5 (10)
With over 16 years of active experience in financial markets, I specialize in developing high-performance forex trading strategies, technical indicators, and automated Expert Advisors for MT4/MT5. My work spans precision-engineered trading systems designed for accuracy, consistency, and real-world
92 products 7 codes 1 topic 10 comments
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Draws colored rectangular boxes for the Asian, London, and New York trading sessions with high/low range extension lines. Essential for session-based breakout strategies and understanding market structure.

Features:

  • Three independently configurable sessions with custom times
  • GMT offset adjustment for any broker server time
  • Range high/low extension lines with configurable style
  • Optional session labels showing name and range
  • Lightweight — works on all timeframes
  • Enable/disable each session independently



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Average True Range input to the RSI formula adds direction to ATR.

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A simple trading strategy based on breakouts of prior Highs and Lows.

Auto Fibonacci Retracement Levels MT4 Auto Fibonacci Retracement Levels MT4

Automatically draws Fibonacci retracement and extension levels based on the most recent ZigZag swing high and low. Updates dynamically as new swing points form.

Volatility Oscillator Volatility Oscillator

The current bar volatility is measured to previous 100 bars in Standard Deviations statistical measure. That may serve as a minimum requirement for trade entry or exit. Indicator can also show divergences.