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Session Range Boxes MT4 - Asian London New York - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Draws colored rectangular boxes for the Asian, London, and New York trading sessions with high/low range extension lines. Essential for session-based breakout strategies and understanding market structure.
Features:
- Three independently configurable sessions with custom times
- GMT offset adjustment for any broker server time
- Range high/low extension lines with configurable style
- Optional session labels showing name and range
- Lightweight — works on all timeframes
- Enable/disable each session independently
ATR Strength Index
Average True Range input to the RSI formula adds direction to ATR.VR Breakdown level - Trading strategy based on a breakout of the previous High or Low
A simple trading strategy based on breakouts of prior Highs and Lows.
Auto Fibonacci Retracement Levels MT4
Automatically draws Fibonacci retracement and extension levels based on the most recent ZigZag swing high and low. Updates dynamically as new swing points form.Volatility Oscillator
The current bar volatility is measured to previous 100 bars in Standard Deviations statistical measure. That may serve as a minimum requirement for trade entry or exit. Indicator can also show divergences.