A simple trading strategy based on breakouts of prior Highs and Lows.

Average True Range input to the RSI formula adds direction to ATR.

Automatically draws Fibonacci retracement and extension levels based on the most recent ZigZag swing high and low. Updates dynamically as new swing points form.

The current bar volatility is measured to previous 100 bars in Standard Deviations statistical measure. That may serve as a minimum requirement for trade entry or exit. Indicator can also show divergences.