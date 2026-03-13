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Indicators

Auto Fibonacci Retracement Levels MT4 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Kestutis Balciunas
Kestutis Balciunas

Kestutis Balciunas

5 (10)
With over 16 years of active experience in financial markets, I specialize in developing high-performance forex trading strategies, technical indicators, and automated Expert Advisors for MT4/MT5. My work spans precision-engineered trading systems designed for accuracy, consistency, and real-world
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Automatically draws Fibonacci retracement and extension levels based on the most recent ZigZag swing high and low. Updates dynamically as new swing points form.

Features:

  • Levels: 0%, 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 78.6%, 100%, 127.2%, 161.8%
  • Each level individually toggleable
  • Price labels at every level
  • Optional ZigZag connector line
  • Configurable ZigZag depth/deviation/backstep
  • Performance optimized — recalculates on new bars only

Fibonacci ratios are the foundation of harmonic pattern trading.



Session Range Boxes MT4 - Asian London New York Session Range Boxes MT4 - Asian London New York

Draws colored rectangular boxes for the Asian, London, and New York trading sessions with high/low range extension lines.

ATR Strength Index ATR Strength Index

Average True Range input to the RSI formula adds direction to ATR.

Volatility Oscillator Volatility Oscillator

The current bar volatility is measured to previous 100 bars in Standard Deviations statistical measure. That may serve as a minimum requirement for trade entry or exit. Indicator can also show divergences.

VR Rsi Robot is a multi-timeframe trading strategy VR Rsi Robot is a multi-timeframe trading strategy

Just two timeframes — H1 and D1 — work synchronously to filter out the noise and capture only strong RSI reversals from overbought and oversold zones. No random entries, only a clear confirmation of the direction from the "big brother."