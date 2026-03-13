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Auto Fibonacci Retracement Levels MT4 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Automatically draws Fibonacci retracement and extension levels based on the most recent ZigZag swing high and low. Updates dynamically as new swing points form.
Features:
- Levels: 0%, 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 78.6%, 100%, 127.2%, 161.8%
- Each level individually toggleable
- Price labels at every level
- Optional ZigZag connector line
- Configurable ZigZag depth/deviation/backstep
- Performance optimized — recalculates on new bars only
Fibonacci ratios are the foundation of harmonic pattern trading.
Draws colored rectangular boxes for the Asian, London, and New York trading sessions with high/low range extension lines.ATR Strength Index
Average True Range input to the RSI formula adds direction to ATR.
The current bar volatility is measured to previous 100 bars in Standard Deviations statistical measure. That may serve as a minimum requirement for trade entry or exit. Indicator can also show divergences.VR Rsi Robot is a multi-timeframe trading strategy
Just two timeframes — H1 and D1 — work synchronously to filter out the noise and capture only strong RSI reversals from overbought and oversold zones. No random entries, only a clear confirmation of the direction from the "big brother."