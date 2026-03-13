Automatically draws Fibonacci retracement and extension levels based on the most recent ZigZag swing high and low. Updates dynamically as new swing points form.

Features:

Levels: 0%, 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 78.6%, 100%, 127.2%, 161.8%

Each level individually toggleable

Price labels at every level

Optional ZigZag connector line

Configurable ZigZag depth/deviation/backstep

Performance optimized — recalculates on new bars only

Fibonacci ratios are the foundation of harmonic pattern trading.







