CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

MT5 Telegram Trade Notifier (Bot API) — Deal Alerts - expert for MetaTrader 5

The Hung Ngo
Views:
146
Rating:
(1)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Overview
TelegramTradeNotify is a lightweight MT5 utility EA that sends trade execution (deal) notifications to Telegram using Telegram Bot API (sendMessage).

Key Features

  • Sends alerts on executed deals (TRADE_TRANSACTION_DEAL_ADD)

  • Optional filter: BUY/SELL only

  • UTF-8 URL encoding (supports Vietnamese & emojis)

  • Optional disable web page preview

  • Simple inputs: Bot Token, Chat ID, timeout, prefix

Setup

  1. Create a Telegram bot and get the bot token.

  2. Get your target chat id (user/group) or use @channelusername.

  3. In MetaTrader 5: Tools → Options → Expert Advisors
    Enable “Allow WebRequest for listed URL” and add: https://api.telegram.org

  4. Attach the EA to any chart and set:

    • InpBotToken

    • InpChatId

Notes / Troubleshooting

  • If WebRequest fails, check network/firewall/DNS and ensure the URL is allowed in MT5 options.

  • Some networks/VPS may block Telegram; switching network or using a relay server can help.

Inputs

  • InpBotToken: Telegram bot token

  • InpChatId: chat id or @channelusername

  • InpSendTestOnInit: send a test message when EA starts

  • InpNotifyBuySellOnly: notify only BUY/SELL deals

  • InpTimeoutMs: WebRequest timeout

  • InpMsgPrefix: message prefix



Uniformity Factor Script Uniformity Factor Script

The script provides a quick estimation of an exponent/power factor for transformation of variable-length price increments into uniform distibution, that makes them a "random walk". The estimated value characterizes current symbol as more profitable when using in a particular trading strategy.

Price Channel Price Channel

This is a simple price channel indicator allowing user to customize period and line colours. Often used in channel break strategies.

Accelerator Oscillator (AC) Accelerator Oscillator (AC)

The Acceleration/Deceleration Indicator (AC) measures acceleration and deceleration of the current driving force.

MACD Signals MACD Signals

Indicator edition for new platform.