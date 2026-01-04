CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Price Channel - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Swordless | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Published by:
Swordless 无剑
Views:
121
Published:
This is a simple price channel indicator allowing user to customize period and line colours. Often used in channel break strategies.


Translated from Chinese by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/zh/code/66837

