Price Channel - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Swordless 无剑
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
This is a simple price channel indicator allowing user to customize period and line colours. Often used in channel break strategies.
Translated from Chinese by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/zh/code/66837
