PACF_ACF - script for MetaTrader 5

PACF_ACF.mq5 (12.62 KB) view
The script calculates the autocorrelation and partial autocorrelation functions and displays them on a graph.

A brief comment on the input parameters:

  • input int N =100; // here we specify the data window for calculation (the script easily counts 100 000 bars and more)
  • input int K =16; // number of lags, for practical needs rarely count > 40 (the script easily counts up to 500).
  • input int start_pos=0; // data window offset, zero means that data(N) is counted from the most recently loaded bar.
  • input int duration=10; // duration of chart display in seconds

    Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
    Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/48572

