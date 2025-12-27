Watch how to download trading robots for free
Coloured Bollinger Bands Indicating Narrowing and Widenning Phases - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Swordless 无剑
453

The narrowing and widening phases of Bollinger Bands can be an indication of price volatility. This indicator may give you a more direct display of this kind of pattern. This indicator may give you a more direct display of this kind of pattern.
The logic is quite simple, just using iBands data to calculate colours. May seem stupid but it's my personal preference.
Hope you like it.
Translated from Chinese by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/zh/code/66540
