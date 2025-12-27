CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Coloured Bollinger Bands Indicating Narrowing and Widenning Phases - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Swordless | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Published by:
Swordless 无剑
Views:
453
Rating:
(1)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The narrowing and widening phases of Bollinger Bands can be an indication of price volatility. This indicator may give you a more direct display of this kind of pattern. This indicator may give you a more direct display of this kind of pattern.
The logic is quite simple, just using iBands data to calculate colours. May seem stupid but it's my personal preference.
Hope you like it.


Translated from Chinese by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/zh/code/66540

MA Price display MA Price display

The indicator is written by request on the forum.

Builov RSI Pro - Strategy EA Builov RSI Pro - Strategy EA

Builov RSI Pro - Strategy

Professional Order Manager Professional Order Manager

Fox Wave Clean - Professional Order Manager Professional EA for efficient trade management with one-click position control. Clean design, powerful functionality.

MACD Signals MACD Signals

Indicator edition for new platform.