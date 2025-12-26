CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

MA Price display - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Alexey Viktorov | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
446
Rating:
(4)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The indicator is written by request in this post.


    Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
    Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/47895

    Builov RSI Pro - Strategy EA Builov RSI Pro - Strategy EA

    Builov RSI Pro - Strategy

    Input_Struct Input_Struct

    Structure of input parameters

    Coloured Bollinger Bands Indicating Narrowing and Widenning Phases Coloured Bollinger Bands Indicating Narrowing and Widenning Phases

    A simple indicator based on Bollinger Bands showing its narrowing and widening phases with red/green colours.

    Professional Order Manager Professional Order Manager

    Fox Wave Clean - Professional Order Manager Professional EA for efficient trade management with one-click position control. Clean design, powerful functionality.