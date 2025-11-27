请观看如何免费下载自动交易
Colored Bollinger Bands Indicating Narrowing and Widenning Phases
- 发布者:
- Swordless 无剑
- 显示:
- 188
- 已发布:
The narrowing and widening phases of Bollinger Bands can be an indication of price volatility. This indicator may give you a more direct display of this kind of pattern.
The logic is quite simple, just using iBands data to calculate colors. May seem stupid but it's my personal preference.
Hope you like it.
