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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Simple Bar Timer - script for MetaTrader 5
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Probability Theory Expert Advisor for Forex
Probability Theory AdvisorKopierMaschineMT5
KopierMaschine is a local copier of trades between different MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 accounts in any direction located on one computer with an intuitive interface.
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