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Simple Bar Timer - script for MetaTrader 5

Conor Mcnamara
Conor Mcnamara

Conor Mcnamara

5 (4)
I started learning C programming in 2010. From there I picked up many languages.
I'm working on several indicator projects and EA concepts.
7 products 47 codes 47 topics 1507 comments
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A countdown timer until next bar arrives. It is a script that can persist and also be removed from the chart.

There were a few different developers that have already published such a code, although they published indicators, and this is a script version which neither uses iTime or OnTimer.


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