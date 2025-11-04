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Probability Theory Expert Advisor for Forex - expert for MetaTrader 5

Yevgeniy Koshtenko
Yevgeniy Koshtenko

Yevgeniy Koshtenko

3.8 (6)
Qualified Investor of Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation.
Trading since 2016, algorithmic trading since 2019, machine learning and programming since 2021.
13 products 116 articles 5 codes 2 topics 148 comments
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4963
Rating:
(6)
Published:
QUANT EA.mq5 (13.36 KB) view
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One of my oldest ideas. This code is an Expert Advisor (EA) for the MetaTrader 5 platform, which uses probability theory to determine the probabilities of growth and fall in the price of a financial instrument.

Probability Theory Advisor

EA analyses the price history for a certain number of bars (10000 by default) and calculates the number of times the price closed above or below the open by a certain number of pips (400 by default) within a cluster of a given number of bars (50 by default). Based on this data, EA calculates the probabilities of price rise and fall and displays them in comments to the chart.

EA can also perform trade operations based on the calculated probabilities. If the probability of price rise exceeds 51%, EA can open a buy position, and if the probability of price fall exceeds 51%, EA can open a sell position.

When opening trading positions, EA can use a fixed lot size or calculate it based on the specified risk and current account balance. If StopLoss and TakeProfit values are set, EA will set the appropriate levels when opening a position.

To start, the flag must be set to True:

input bool EnableCheckBars = false;
It does not make profit and will never do so. Everything that concerns counting movements, waves, the chance of reaching Stop and TakeProfit is nonsense. The market is too complicated for such simple algorithms and ideas.


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/49770

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