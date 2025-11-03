This indicator calculates and displays the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the MetaTrader 5 chart. Fully customisable period. Allows selection of the applied price (Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted). Uses the standard EMA formula, initialised from an SMA of the first bars. Can be used as a standalone technical analysis tool or integrated into automated trading systems for trend-following and moving average crossover strategies.

Lightweight CVD (Cumulative Volume Delta) for MT5 — M1-based, shows buy/sell pressure as candles with optional resets.