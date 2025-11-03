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KopierMaschineMT5 - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Features
- The programme works in two modes Master and Slave
- You can copy trades from different vendors to one slave account.
- Stop Loss and Take Profit copying can be enabled/disabled.
- Copying of pending orders can beenabled/disabled
- Conflict-free operation in the presence of other Expert Advisors
- Support for accounts with suffixes and prefixes
- You can change the trading direction
- Trades can be copied with volume proportional to the balance, fixed volume and with the supplier's volume.
- You can set a condition: open a trade when the price on a subordinate account deviates from the supplier's price by a specified value.
Working principle
- The terminal with the supplier's account and the terminal with the slave account must be opened simultaneously.
- On the terminal with the supplier account the Expert Advisor is set in the WorkMode=Master mode, then the ON button on the panel is pressed.
- On the terminal with a subordinate account the Expert Advisor is set in the WorkMode=Slave mode, then the Provider's account is selected on the panel, the necessary options for copying trades are selected and the ON button is pressed.
- After performing the above actions, trades from the Provider account will be copied to the subordinate account
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/49892
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