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KopierMaschineMT5 - expert for MetaTrader 5

Denis Nikolaev
Denis Nikolaev

Denis Nikolaev

4.6 (327)
Robots for MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, ProRealTime, QuanTower, TradingView, QUIK, TradeStation, ThinkOrSwim, JForex and other platforms.
9 products 2 codes 1 topic 595 comments
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Views:
3232
Rating:
(8)
Published:
Updated:
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Features

  • The programme works in two modes Master and Slave
  • You can copy trades from different vendors to one slave account.
  • Stop Loss and Take Profit copying can be enabled/disabled.
  • Copying of pending orders can beenabled/disabled
  • Conflict-free operation in the presence of other Expert Advisors
  • Support for accounts with suffixes and prefixes
  • You can change the trading direction
  • Trades can be copied with volume proportional to the balance, fixed volume and with the supplier's volume.
  • You can set a condition: open a trade when the price on a subordinate account deviates from the supplier's price by a specified value.

Working principle

  • The terminal with the supplier's account and the terminal with the slave account must be opened simultaneously.
  • On the terminal with the supplier account the Expert Advisor is set in the WorkMode=Master mode, then the ON button on the panel is pressed.
  • On the terminal with a subordinate account the Expert Advisor is set in the WorkMode=Slave mode, then the Provider's account is selected on the panel, the necessary options for copying trades are selected and the ON button is pressed.
  • After performing the above actions, trades from the Provider account will be copied to the subordinate account




Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/49892

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