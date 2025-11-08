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ATR Cycles - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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This indicator is a volatility filter based on:
- A fast ATR (average true range),
- a middle ATR, and
- a slow ATR.
The indicator does not predict directional bias of price.
The indicator merely shows where volatility is sufficiently high enough (at the wave crests) for swing trading or alternatively, sufficiently low enough (below the wave crests) for range scalping.
It is a zigzag which creates new zigzag turning points based on passing a volatility thresholdSimple Bar Timer
It is a script to display the time remaining until next bar arrives.
A simple Expert Advisor that trades when the price forms the "Three From Within" pattern.Open Range BreakOut
The Open Range Breakout (ORB) indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool that identifies and tracks price breakouts from the opening range of trading sessions. This indicator is based on the concept that the high and low prices established during the first minutes of a trading session often serve as significant support and resistance levels throughout the remainder of the day. The indicator automatically calculates the opening range based on user-defined time periods, plots multiple price targets, and provides visual and audio alerts for potential trading opportunities. It is designed to help traders identify high-probability breakout trades and retest scenarios.