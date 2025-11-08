CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

ATR Cycles - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Ryan L Johnson
Ryan L Johnson

Ryan L Johnson

Beginning on March 6, 2026 I am PROGRAMMING MQL5 INDICATORS, EA's, AND SCRIPTS FOR FREE as announced in my Blog.
7 codes 13 topics 2882 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
4836
Rating:
(4)
Published:
Updated:
ATR_Cycles.mq5 (12.92 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

This indicator is a volatility filter based  on:

  • A fast ATR (average true range),
  • a middle ATR, and
  • a slow ATR.

The indicator does not predict directional bias of price.

The indicator merely shows where volatility is sufficiently high enough (at the wave crests) for swing trading or alternatively, sufficiently low enough (below the wave crests) for range scalping.

EURUSDM20

Statistical Zigzag Statistical Zigzag

It is a zigzag which creates new zigzag turning points based on passing a volatility threshold

Simple Bar Timer Simple Bar Timer

It is a script to display the time remaining until next bar arrives.

Simple_Three_Inside_Pattern_EA Simple_Three_Inside_Pattern_EA

A simple Expert Advisor that trades when the price forms the "Three From Within" pattern.

Open Range BreakOut Open Range BreakOut

The Open Range Breakout (ORB) indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool that identifies and tracks price breakouts from the opening range of trading sessions. This indicator is based on the concept that the high and low prices established during the first minutes of a trading session often serve as significant support and resistance levels throughout the remainder of the day. The indicator automatically calculates the opening range based on user-defined time periods, plots multiple price targets, and provides visual and audio alerts for potential trading opportunities. It is designed to help traders identify high-probability breakout trades and retest scenarios.