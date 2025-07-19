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LotSize Calculation - script for MetaTrader 4

Daniel Opoku
Daniel Opoku

Daniel Opoku

4.6 (3)
16 products 17 articles 18 codes 3 topics 26 comments
Views:
11828
Rating:
(7)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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This script calculates the correct lot size for both Forex and non-Forex instruments without adding any indicators to your chart.

Choose RiskByPercent or RiskByAmount, enter your stop loss in pips (4-digit), and the script will automatically adjust for 5-digit brokers. The script also enforces broker minimum and maximum lot size limits.

An alert displays the calculated lot size, risk amount, converted stop loss, and tick value.

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Update: Fixed an issue with non-Forex lot size calculations across different brokers.

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Front


lc2


Using Mt5 interface to demonstrate how this works on two different brokers


Broker_1 stepsize =0.01 for US30

broker 1



Broker_2 stepsize = 0.10 for US30

broker 2

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