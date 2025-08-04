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MT4-BuildYourGridEA - expert for MetaTrader 4
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This expert is a system to help any trader to make a grid of orders (without martingale, lite martingale, or full martingale) easy and simple.
Please make your test to find your settings.
Default settings are just to take an idea of how the expert works.
The expert can make according or contrary grid of orders.
You can set the expert to work in hedge mode if the losses are huge.
The system uses a high-risk strategy. It's better to test it first in a demo account.
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