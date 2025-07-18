"2 Moving Averages with Bollinger Bands" is a custom MT5 indicator that combines two configurable moving averages and optional Bollinger Bands. It generates real-time Buy and Sell arrows when crossovers occur, with optional alerts, sound, and email notifications. Suitable for all timeframes and symbols.

This is a simple script file to compute lot size either using risk percentage approach or the actual amount to risk.

This Expert Advisor implements a well-known MACD strategy made popular through a viral video. It combines MACD signals with trend and support/resistance filters.