The setup

We will need : 1 zigzag plot

2 data buffers for the highs and the lows

input parameters

an ongoing set of system variables which reset whenever the indicator recalculates #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 1 input double retracement= 23.6 ; input double minSizeInAtrUnits= 0.0 ; input int rollingAtrPeriod= 14 ; input color Color= clrDodgerBlue ; input int Width= 3 ; input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Style= STYLE_SOLID ; double upWaves[],dwWaves[];

The upWaves array will store the highs and the dwWaves array will store the lows

System variables :

we need to know the last wave type , where it started , where it ended , the distance in bars from the start and the end.

Then we need a local high and local low variable as well as distances in bars from each point.

int wave_type= 0 ; double wave_start_price= 0.0 ; double wave_end_price= 0.0 ; int wave_start_distance= 0 ; int wave_end_distance= 0 ; double high_mem= 0.0 ; int distance_from_high= 0 ; double low_mem= 0.0 ; int distance_from_low= 0 ; double rollingAtr= 0.0 ; int rollingAtrs= 0 ;

Finally the rolling atr unit and how many have been calculated

We then create a system reset function :

void resetSystem(){ ArrayFill(upWaves, 0 ,ArraySize(upWaves), 0.0 ); ArrayFill(dwWaves, 0 ,ArraySize(dwWaves), 0.0 ); wave_type= 0 ; wave_start_price= 0.0 ; wave_end_price= 0.0 ; wave_start_distance= 0 ; wave_end_distance= 0 ; high_mem= 0.0 ; low_mem= 0.0 ; distance_from_high= 0 ; distance_from_low= 0 ; rollingAtr= 0.0 ; rollingAtrs= 0 ; }

Standard stuff , fill the arrays with zeroes and reset the system variables.

Oninit we setup the buffers , the plot , and we call reset for the first time :

SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,upWaves, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,dwWaves, INDICATOR_DATA ); PlotIndexSetDouble ( 0 , PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , 0.0 ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_DRAW_TYPE , DRAW_ZIGZAG ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_COLOR , 0 ,Color); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,Width); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_STYLE ,Style); resetSystem();

So let's jump right in the calculation.

The first thing we need to take care of is the rolling atr.

Until we have collected more bars that the atr period we will not do anything else.

The portion that manages the rolling atr is as follows :

if we have not collected more than the period keep adding the range of the bars found to a summation

once we hit the period we perform the first division (average)

after that we clip one portion of the rolling atr off , which is atr/period , and then add a new portion which is range of bar / period

we place the last part first because it will happen more often and we wont need to be accessing 2 if statements

rollingAtrs++; if (rollingAtrs>rollingAtrPeriod){ double new_portion=((high[i]-low[i])/ _Point )/(( double )rollingAtrPeriod); rollingAtr=(rollingAtr)-(rollingAtr/(( double )rollingAtrPeriod))+new_portion; } else if (rollingAtrs<=rollingAtrPeriod){ rollingAtr+=(high[i]-low[i])/ _Point ; if (rollingAtrs==rollingAtrPeriod){ rollingAtr/=(( double )rollingAtrs); high_mem=high[i]; low_mem=low[i]; distance_from_high= 0 ; distance_from_low= 0 ; } }

Awesome , now , there is another issue.

The foundation of this zig zag is a retracement .

But for a retracement to occur there must be at least one wave.

But what will the first wave retrace ? xD

For that reason we will do the following :

as soon as the atr fills up (atr collected = period) , we will grab the high and the low in our system variables

whichever side manages to form a wave that has a valid size in atr units , and forms a new high (upwave) or a new low (down wave) wins

this way we dont have a retracement as an initial wave , but , we gotta start the sequence somehow.

Note we could have also opted in to have a classic fractal approach here for the first wave only and then continue onwards with retracements.