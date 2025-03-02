This Telegram module enables communication with Telegram by sending messages via the Telegram Bot API.

The function SendMessageToTelegram takes:

It uses the WebRequest function to make the request, with a timeout of 5000 milliseconds. If the request is successful (HTTP 200 response), it prints a confirmation message; otherwise, it prints an error message along with the response details.

Sending Signal Alerts

Other Communication Tasks

Below is an example demonstrating how to use the Telegram.mqh module in an Expert Advisor (EA). I have developed a simple testing EA that sends a greeting message to Telegram upon initialization.

When integrating Telegram messaging into an EA, three key steps are essential:

1. Include the Telegram Module

#include <Telegram.mqh>: Imports the module that provides the SendMessageToTelegram function.

2. Declare Telegram Credentials

botToken: Input parameter to store your Telegram bot token.

chatId: Input parameter to store your Telegram chat ID.

3. Send a Telegram Message

Define Message: Create a greeting message string.

Function Call: Use SendMessageToTelegram(message, chatId, botToken) within the OnInit() function.

within the OnInit() function. Feedback Handling: Print messages indicating success or failure based on the HTTP response.

TelegramSendTesting

The results in the Experts log from the image above show an attempt to send a message to Telegram, which failed due to incorrect credentials.



