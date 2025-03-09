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Indicators

Daily Vertical Lines - indicator for MetaTrader 5

amrali
amrali

amrali

45 codes 10 topics 1053 comments
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(5)
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A simple indicator to draw daily vertical lines plus the day of week labels on the chart.

Useful to identify the start of trading days on the chart.


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