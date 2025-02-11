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Intrabar Volume Flow - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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It's possible to plot incoming volume rather than simply plotting a single volume histogram bar to describe volume in the bar.
Instead of just showing total volume per bar like a standard volume indicator, this indicator plots how volume evolves tick by tick.
This indicator therefore provides a real-time view of volume pressure. If a bar has high tick activity, the histogram will show an increasing trend and amplify in size.If the market has weaker volume, the histogram will reveal weaker peaks.
This creates a linear progression of tick volume in tick time, to visualize volume accumulating for a single bar in a different way.
It can be useful for:
Detecting sudden volume surges in real time.
Tracking microstructural changes in the market.
Understanding volume build-up during a bar's formation.
Spotting absorption or exhaustion (if volume spikes but price doesn't move much).
This Script & EA enables coders to backtest their news based strategies which use the MQL5 Calendar.Smart Trend Follower
This EA is designed to automatically follow market trends using signals from the Moving Average and Stochastic Oscillator indicators. The EA detects buy and sell signals by utilizing MA crossovers and confirms the trend with Stochastic. Additionally, the EA includes automatic position management, such as setting Take Profit, Stop Loss, and lot size doubling to enhance trading effectiveness in trending markets.
A script which when dragged onto the chart will print out in the experts window the number of bars that are on that chart - like magic.Print massive information (PrintXYZ) from the terminal
PrintXYZ() library to print massive information from the terminal.