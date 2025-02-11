It's possible to plot incoming volume rather than simply plotting a single volume histogram bar to describe volume in the bar. Instead of just showing total volume per bar like a standard volume indicator, this indicator plots how volume evolves tick by tick.

This indicator therefore provides a real-time view of volume pressure. If a bar has high tick activity, the histogram will show an increasing trend and amplify in size.If the market has weaker volume, the histogram will reveal weaker peaks.

This creates a linear progression of tick volume in tick time, to visualize volume accumulating for a single bar in a different way.





It can be useful for:

Detecting sudden volume surges in real time.

Tracking microstructural changes in the market.

Understanding volume build-up during a bar's formation.

Spotting absorption or exhaustion (if volume spikes but price doesn't move much).







