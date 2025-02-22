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ATR-Adjusted Rate of Change(ROC) - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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This MQL4 indicator calculates and plots the Rate of Change (ROC) in two different ways:
This version expresses the price change as a percentage of the closing price n periods ago, making it useful for spotting momentum shifts across different symbols.
2. ATR-Adjusted ROC:
This variation normalizes the ROC by dividing it by the Average True Range (ATR) over the different period. It helps compare momentum across different assets by accounting for volatility differences.
The indicator allows traders to visualize price momentum with or without volatility adjustments, making it suitable for diverse trading strategies.
Free and open-source.
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