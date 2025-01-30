Laguerre MetaTrader indicator — a completely custom indicator that doesn't rely on the standard MT4/MT5 indicators. It shows the weighted trendline in the separate window of the chart. It can be used for simple entry and exit signals. The indicator is available for both MT4 and MT5.

Keltner Channel (MetaTrader indicator) — is a classical technical analysis indicator developed by Chester W. Keltner in 1960. The indicator is somewhat similar to the Bollinger Bands and Envelopes. It uses three plot lines: the middle line is the 10-day simple moving average applied to the typical price ((high + low + close) / 3), the upper and the lower bands are produced by adding and subtracting the moving average of the daily price range (High and Low difference) from the middle line. This way, a volatility-based channel is built. In this version of the indicator you can modify all the parameters of the MA. The indicator is available both for MT4 and MT5 versions of the platform.