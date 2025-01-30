Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Laguerre MT4 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 4758
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Laguerre MetaTrader indicator — a completely custom indicator that doesn't rely on the standard MT4/MT5 indicators. It shows the weighted trendline in the separate window of the chart. It can be used for simple entry and exit signals. The indicator is available for both MT4 and MT5.
Input parameters
- Gamma (default = 0.7) — a multiplier that is used in the line's levels calculation. The higher it is the smoother is the line.
- CountBars (default = 950) — the maximum number of bars for which to calculate this indicator. Set to as high as possible if you don't experience performance problems.
Keltner Channel (MetaTrader indicator) — is a classical technical analysis indicator developed by Chester W. Keltner in 1960. The indicator is somewhat similar to the Bollinger Bands and Envelopes. It uses three plot lines: the middle line is the 10-day simple moving average applied to the typical price ((high + low + close) / 3), the upper and the lower bands are produced by adding and subtracting the moving average of the daily price range (High and Low difference) from the middle line. This way, a volatility-based channel is built. In this version of the indicator you can modify all the parameters of the MA. The indicator is available both for MT4 and MT5 versions of the platform.Gain/Loss Info MT4
Gain/Loss Info MetaTrader indicator — displays the gains and losses for all candles where the given threshold is surpassed. The values are calculated in points and percentage. The indicator can calculate gain/loss in two modes: plain candlestick Close and Open difference, and as difference between current Close and previous Close. You can set minimum change limits (for pips and percentage), change modes, and you can also control font color of the output numbers. The indicator is available for both MT4 and MT5
Market Profile MetaTrader indicator — is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is also possible to use a free-draw rectangle session to create a custom market profile on any timeframe. Six different color schemes are available to draw the profile's blocks. Drawing profiles as a plain color histogram is also possible. Alternatively, you may choose to color the profile based on bullish/bearish bars. This indicator is based on bare price action and does not use any standard indicators. It is available for MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5Moving Average Candlesticks MT4
Moving Average Candlesticks MetaTrader indicator — is a chart visualization of a standard moving average using the candlestick bars. It draws the candlesticks based on the moving average values calculated for Close, Open, Low, and High. It allows seeing a compact snapshot of the more detailed market information compared with the classic MA indicator. It works with any currency pair, timeframe, and MA mode. The indicator is available for MT4 and MT5.