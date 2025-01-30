Moving Average Candlesticks MetaTrader indicator — is a chart visualization of a standard moving average using the candlestick bars. It draws the candlesticks based on the moving average values calculated for Close, Open, Low, and High. It allows seeing a compact snapshot of the more detailed market information compared with the classic MA indicator. It works with any currency pair, timeframe, and MA mode. The indicator is available for MT4 and MT5.

Market Profile MetaTrader indicator — is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is also possible to use a free-draw rectangle session to create a custom market profile on any timeframe. Six different color schemes are available to draw the profile's blocks. Drawing profiles as a plain color histogram is also possible. Alternatively, you may choose to color the profile based on bullish/bearish bars. This indicator is based on bare price action and does not use any standard indicators. It is available for MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5