Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Gain/Loss Info MT4 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 4007
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Gain/Loss Info MetaTrader indicator — displays the gains and losses for all candles where the given threshold is surpassed. The values are calculated in points and percentage. The indicator can calculate gain/loss in two modes: plain candlestick Close and Open difference, and as difference between current Close and previous Close. You can set minimum change limits (for pips and percentage), change modes, and you can also control font color of the output numbers. The indicator is available for both MT4 and MT5.
Input parameters
- PercentageLimit (default = 1.0) — minimum threshold for the change to be displayed; in percentage points.
- PointsLimit (default = 1000) — minimum threshold for the change to be displayed; in points.
- CloseToClose (default = true) — if true, the indicator will compare current Close to previous Close; if false, it will compare current Close to current Open.
- DisplayLossColor (default = clrRed) — color of the negative price change display.
- DisplayGainColor (default = clrGreen) — color of the positive price change display.
- MaxBars (default = 100) — maximum number of bars to calculate the indicator on. The higher is the number the more lagging indicator becomes.
- FontFace (default = "Verdana") — the font face to use for display.
- FontSize (default = 10) — the font size to use for display.
- ObjectPrefix (default = "GLI-") — prefix for chart objects for compatibility with other indicators.
Float MetaTrader indicator — a sophisticated indicator that analyzes the previous chart history for the given currency pair and then tries to analyze the trends in the current situation. It shows where trends start and end in a separate chart window and Fibonacci retracement levels combined with DiNapoli levels on the main chart. It also displays how long ago the local high and low were detected. This indicator is available for MT4 and MT5.Fisher Indicator MT4
Fisher MetaTrader indicator — is quite a simple histogram indicator that detects the trend's direction and strength and signals about trend changes. It doesn't use any standard MT4/MT5 indicators in its code. Fisher bases its calculations on the maximum and minimum price levels from the previous periods, applying some advanced math calculations to the relations between the current price and the max/min prices. The indicator is available for both MT4 and MT5. This is a "repainting" indicator — it recalculates previous bars when a new bar arrives.
Keltner Channel (MetaTrader indicator) — is a classical technical analysis indicator developed by Chester W. Keltner in 1960. The indicator is somewhat similar to the Bollinger Bands and Envelopes. It uses three plot lines: the middle line is the 10-day simple moving average applied to the typical price ((high + low + close) / 3), the upper and the lower bands are produced by adding and subtracting the moving average of the daily price range (High and Low difference) from the middle line. This way, a volatility-based channel is built. In this version of the indicator you can modify all the parameters of the MA. The indicator is available both for MT4 and MT5 versions of the platform.Laguerre MT4
Laguerre MetaTrader indicator — a completely custom indicator that doesn't rely on the standard MT4/MT5 indicators. It shows the weighted trendline in the separate window of the chart. It can be used for simple entry and exit signals. The indicator is available for both MT4 and MT5.