Float MetaTrader indicator — a sophisticated indicator that analyzes the previous chart history for the given currency pair and then tries to analyze the trends in the current situation. It shows where trends start and end in a separate chart window and Fibonacci retracement levels combined with DiNapoli levels on the main chart. It also displays how long ago the local high and low were detected. This indicator is available for MT4 and MT5.

Fisher MetaTrader indicator — is quite a simple histogram indicator that detects the trend's direction and strength and signals about trend changes. It doesn't use any standard MT4/MT5 indicators in its code. Fisher bases its calculations on the maximum and minimum price levels from the previous periods, applying some advanced math calculations to the relations between the current price and the max/min prices. The indicator is available for both MT4 and MT5. This is a "repainting" indicator — it recalculates previous bars when a new bar arrives.