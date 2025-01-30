Float MetaTrader indicator — a sophisticated indicator that analyzes the previous chart history for the given currency pair and then tries to analyze the trends in the current situation. It shows where trends start and end in a separate chart window and Fibonacci retracement levels combined with DiNapoli levels on the main chart. It also displays how long ago the local high and low were detected. This indicator is available for MT4 and MT5.

The indicator repaints its levels based on all the bars it analyzes (200 by default). This means that you cannot use its detections of new peaks or troughs as trading signals as they will be revised based on how market situation develops further. This indicator should be used only for the analysis of trend swing durations and important chart levels.

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