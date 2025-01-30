Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Easy Trend Visualizer MT4 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 6854
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Easy Trend Visualizer is a MetaTrader indicator that does exactly what its name says. It shows where the trend begins, where it ends, and where there is no trend at all. It is based on standard MetaTrader ADX (Average Direction Movement Index) indicators and works quite fast. Easy Trend Visualizer displays itself in the main chart window. It offers a range of alerts: horizontal line appears, horizontal line cross, arrow up, arrow down, previous horizontal line cross (PHLC). Available for MT4 and MT5 platforms.
Input parameters
- ADXperiod1 (default = 10) — period of the first ADX indicator.
- ADXperiod2 (default = 14) — period of the second ADX indicator.
- ADXperiod3 (default = 20) — period of the third ADX indicator.
- UseAlertHorizontalLine (default = false) — issue a MetaTrader alert on horizontal line start.
- UseAlertUpDownArrows (default = false) — issue a MetaTrader alert when an up or down arrow appears.
- UseAlertHorizontalLineCrossCurrent (default = false) — issue a MetaTrader alert when a candle crosses the current horizontal line.
- UseAlertHorizontalLineCrossPrevious (default = false) — issue a MetaTrader alert when a candle crosses one of the previous horizontal lines.
- NumberPHLtoTrack (default = 0) — the number of previous horizontal lines to track for alert purposes. An alert will be issued when the price crosses one of the previous horizontal lines and closes above or below it.
- IgnorePHLShorterThan (default = 2) — the minimum length for the previous horizontal line to count it for for alert purposes. Lines with the length of 1 are not visible on the chart and will confuse you with unimportant alerts.
- PHLC_Arrow_Color (default = clrChocolate) — the color for the previous horizontal line cross alert arrows.
- CHLC_Arrow_Color (default = clrFireBrick) — the color for the current horizontal line cross alert arrows.
- NativeAlerts (default = true) — if true, native pop-up alerts will be generated by the indicator.
- SendEmails (default = true) — if true, alerts will also be sent via email. Email should be properly configured in MetaTrader via Tools->Options->Email.
- SendNotifications (default = true) — if true, alerts will also be sent via push notifications to your mobile device. Notifications should be properly configured in MetaTrader via Tools->Options->Notifications.
Dots (MetaTrader indicator) is based on the 2006 indicator by TrendLaboratory. It displays the current trend direction by placing the dots on the main chart. The blue dots signal bullish trend and the red dots signal bearish trend. Although the indicator doesn't rely on any standard MetaTrader indicators, it uses a call to iMA() (moving average) to get the price values depending on the input price type used (Close, Open, High, Low, Typical, etc.) The calculation is based on the cosine of the angle of price change. Trader can modify several input parameters. The indicator is available both for MT4 and MT5 versions of the platform.Donchian Ultimate Indicator for MT4
Donchian Ultimate MetaTrader indicator — is a classic Donchian channel indicator with multiple features added:
Fisher MetaTrader indicator — is quite a simple histogram indicator that detects the trend's direction and strength and signals about trend changes. It doesn't use any standard MT4/MT5 indicators in its code. Fisher bases its calculations on the maximum and minimum price levels from the previous periods, applying some advanced math calculations to the relations between the current price and the max/min prices. The indicator is available for both MT4 and MT5. This is a "repainting" indicator — it recalculates previous bars when a new bar arrives.Float MT4
Float MetaTrader indicator — a sophisticated indicator that analyzes the previous chart history for the given currency pair and then tries to analyze the trends in the current situation. It shows where trends start and end in a separate chart window and Fibonacci retracement levels combined with DiNapoli levels on the main chart. It also displays how long ago the local high and low were detected. This indicator is available for MT4 and MT5.