Dots (MetaTrader indicator) is based on the 2006 indicator by TrendLaboratory. It displays the current trend direction by placing the dots on the main chart. The blue dots signal bullish trend and the red dots signal bearish trend. Although the indicator doesn't rely on any standard MetaTrader indicators, it uses a call to iMA() (moving average) to get the price values depending on the input price type used (Close, Open, High, Low, Typical, etc.) The calculation is based on the cosine of the angle of price change. Trader can modify several input parameters. The indicator is available both for MT4 and MT5 versions of the platform.

Fisher MetaTrader indicator — is quite a simple histogram indicator that detects the trend's direction and strength and signals about trend changes. It doesn't use any standard MT4/MT5 indicators in its code. Fisher bases its calculations on the maximum and minimum price levels from the previous periods, applying some advanced math calculations to the relations between the current price and the max/min prices. The indicator is available for both MT4 and MT5. This is a "repainting" indicator — it recalculates previous bars when a new bar arrives.

Float MetaTrader indicator — a sophisticated indicator that analyzes the previous chart history for the given currency pair and then tries to analyze the trends in the current situation. It shows where trends start and end in a separate chart window and Fibonacci retracement levels combined with DiNapoli levels on the main chart. It also displays how long ago the local high and low were detected. This indicator is available for MT4 and MT5.