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Symbol Swap Panel Utility - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Description:
This utility is ideal for active traders and analysts who require a streamlined approach to managing symbols and Market Watch entries, offering a practical solution for maintaining focus and efficiency in fast-paced trading environments.
***NOTE***:
To customize the button image in the Symbol Swap Panel Utility, follow these steps:
- Place your own BMP image (24-bit format) in the MQL5/Images folder.
- Modify the code to reference your custom image by changing the resource path to point to the new image file.
- Ensure the image is correctly formatted and the path is accurate to avoid errors during compilation.
This allows users to personalize the panel by using their own button images.
Link to the product:
MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/122618
MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/122620
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