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Indicators

Candlestick patterns - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Tomas Vesely
Tomas Vesely

Tomas Vesely

5 codes 6 comments
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This is a indicator displaying candlesticks patterns on a chart.


You can choose among these patterns:

Candlesticks patterns


Conor Mcnamara Thanks for finding and fixing the error.

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