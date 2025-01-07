This script was developed for displaying saved Strategy report from the Strategy Tester into a chart.

The Trend Equilibrium Indicator TrendEQ dynamically analyzes market movements by combining momentum and volatility. By scaling momentum with the market’s volatility, the TrendEQ provides a reliable measure of trend strength and direction.

Symbol Swap Panel: Effortlessly switch the active symbol on your chart while simultaneously adding the new symbol to Market Watch. This tool ensures seamless integration and access to real-time market data, optimizing your trading workflow.