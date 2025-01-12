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Trend Equilibrium Indicator TrendEQ - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Settings and Parameters
General Parameters
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Momentum Period
The number of candles used to calculate momentum.
Recommended value: 14
(The higher the value, the smoother the curve, but with a lag.)
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Volatility Period
The number of candles used to calculate volatility.
Recommended value: 14
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Scaling Factor
The scaling factor adjusts the indicator calculation to produce a readable curve.
Default value: 100000
Thresholds
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Overbought Level
The value above which the market is considered overbought.
Default value: 100.0
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Oversold Level
The value below which the market is considered oversold.
Default value: -100.0
Functions
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Trend Determination:
- Positive values: Indicate upward momentum (bullish trend).
- Negative values: Indicate downward momentum (bearish trend).
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Volatility Adjustment:
The indicator dynamically adjusts momentum calculations based on current market volatility, providing more accurate and timely signals.
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Overbought/Oversold Signals:
- Overbought: Indicates the price might soon correct.
- Oversold: Indicates the price might soon recover.
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