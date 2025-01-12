This script was developed for displaying saved Strategy report from the Strategy Tester into a chart.

Symbol Swap Panel: Effortlessly switch the active symbol on your chart while simultaneously adding the new symbol to Market Watch. This tool ensures seamless integration and access to real-time market data, optimizing your trading workflow.

Unfortunately, I discovered that some brokers are a bit sloppy with the server time change due to the daylight saving time (DST), which I did not expect and which surprised me a lot. Here is a script with which anyone can check their broker.