This library simulates prop trading firm scenarios by resetting the account balance based on configurable profit and loss thresholds during backtesting, and logs reset results for analysis.

This Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader leverages a combination of technical indicators, including RSI, ATR, and moving averages, to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Equipped with dynamic lot sizing, trailing stops, and performance-based adjustments, it is tailored to optimize trading decisions and manage risk effectively in volatile market conditions.