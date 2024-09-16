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Market Watch Panel Utility - expert for MetaTrader 5
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The utility also includes the ability to store symbols in a text file, ensuring that the panel loads with the saved symbols each time. Users can save, reset the symbol list, and even customize the panel’s appearance by changing text and window colors. It functions like a traditional market data window, offering a simple way to monitor symbol prices and stay updated.
Main Input:
- Panel background color: Sets the background color of the entire panel (default: White).
- Panel text color: Defines the color of the text displayed on the panel (default: DarkBlue).
- Panel client background: Adjusts the background color of the client area within the panel (default: LightGray).
- Panel main text color: Specifies the main text color within the panel (default: Purple).
This library simulates prop trading firm scenarios by resetting the account balance based on configurable profit and loss thresholds during backtesting, and logs reset results for analysis.AdaptiveTrader Pro EA
This Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader leverages a combination of technical indicators, including RSI, ATR, and moving averages, to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Equipped with dynamic lot sizing, trailing stops, and performance-based adjustments, it is tailored to optimize trading decisions and manage risk effectively in volatile market conditions.
Alerts on trendline breakRisk translation of percentage risk
Translate risk percentages to the monetary figure based on the account balance